NICEVILLE, Fla.s (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County School District said 7,846 middle and high school students have enrolled in Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses for the 2022-23 school year.

The district hopes to be one of the leading districts in Florida for certification and helping local industries.

“We are constantly looking for new ways to meet the needs of local industry and prepare our students to explore, compete, and succeed as lifelong learners in careers that are available in our area and the entire state of Florida.” OCSD Public Informaiton Officer Catherine Card

Since the start of the CTE program in 2007, OCSD said they have earned more than $10.2 million in CAPE funding and students have gained 18,576 Industry Certifications.

CAPE funding is part of the Florida Career and Professional Education Act and provides a statewide planning partnership between the business and education communities to attract, expand and retain targeted, high-value industries to sustain a strong, knowledge-based economy.

Career Source Florida said the primary purpose of the Florida Career and Professional Education Act is to:

Improve middle and high school academic performance by providing rigorous and relevant curriculum opportunities;

Provide rigorous and relevant career-themed courses that articulate to postsecondary-level coursework and lead to industry certification;

Support local and regional economic development;

Respond to Florida’s critical workforce needs;

Provide state residents with access to high-wage and high-demand careers.

OCSD offers 19 different CTE Programs and 101 different courses related to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Cyber Security, Carpentry, Nursing, and Welding.

80% of all CTE courses in OCSD are honors, or Advanced Placement weighted credit. The district said 45 CTE courses meet the Fine/Practical Art graduation requirement, 12 meet the Online Course graduation requirement, and four courses satisfy a Science elective credit.

In the 2021-22 school year OCSD said students earned1,382 Industry Certifications, 1,079 Digital Tool Certificates and $820,286 in CAPE funds to go directly back to the program that earned them.

Learn more about the CTE courses in Okaloosa County online.