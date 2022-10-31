FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Beach Safety division reports 32 water rescues and more than 300 response calls for the 2022 season. Thankfully, no drownings were reported.

Okaloosa Lifeguard Stats 2022 Season

This past season our lifeguards were busy. About 1.8 million visitors came to our beaches this past beach season. Lifeguards made close to 1 million contacts warning beachgoers of the hazards associated with the beach environment. Okaloosa County public Information Division

Not on county beach property, the numbers for Destin Beach Safety look different.

Attendance – 1,987,609 people

53 Minor First Aids

60 Major First Aids

466,013 Public Contacts

127,586 Preventative Action Interactions

81 Missing Persons

23 Lost Persons

214 Rescues

150 Assists

29 Marine Stings

1 Drowning

Destin Lifeguards end patrols on Oct. 30. The program will start again in March 2023.

Okaloosa County linked ways to learn more about the Public Safety Beach Division. With the official lifeguard season coming to a close on Oct. 31, the county said the division will shift to a response and patrol schedule from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1.