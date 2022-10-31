FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Beach Safety division reports 32 water rescues and more than 300 response calls for the 2022 season. Thankfully, no drownings were reported.
This past season our lifeguards were busy. About 1.8 million visitors came to our beaches this past beach season. Lifeguards made close to 1 million contacts warning beachgoers of the hazards associated with the beach environment.Okaloosa County public Information Division
Not on county beach property, the numbers for Destin Beach Safety look different.
- Attendance – 1,987,609 people
- 53 Minor First Aids
- 60 Major First Aids
- 466,013 Public Contacts
- 127,586 Preventative Action Interactions
- 81 Missing Persons
- 23 Lost Persons
- 214 Rescues
- 150 Assists
- 29 Marine Stings
- 1 Drowning
Destin Lifeguards end patrols on Oct. 30. The program will start again in March 2023.
Okaloosa County linked ways to learn more about the Public Safety Beach Division. With the official lifeguard season coming to a close on Oct. 31, the county said the division will shift to a response and patrol schedule from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1.
