CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Students from six area high schools gathered at the Crestview Community Center to show their dedication to the trade industry.

The Okaloosa County School District held the fourth annual Career and Technical Education (CTE) signing day on Apr. 25.

235 students from Baker School, Choctawhatchee High School, Crestview High School, Fort Walton Beach High School, Laurel Hill School and Niceville High School signed letters of intent to pursue a career or degree in CTE.

More than 200 Okaloosa Co. students pursuing trade careers after graduation

More than 200 Okaloosa Co. students pursuing trade careers after graduation

More than 200 Okaloosa Co. students pursuing trade careers after graduation

More than 200 Okaloosa Co. students pursuing trade careers after graduation

More than 200 Okaloosa Co. students pursuing trade careers after graduation

More than 200 Okaloosa Co. students pursuing trade careers after graduation

More than 200 Okaloosa Co. students pursuing trade careers after graduation

“Thank you to our OCSD CTE Department for organizing an event recognizing these students’ hard work and our CTE Teachers who provide opportunities to our students and ignite their passions. We would not have the CTE programs that we have without community support. Thank you to the businesses, organizations, and individuals who believe in what we do and provide resources to help us!” Okaloosa County School District Communications Division

OCSD offers 19 CTE courses including Nursing, Automotive, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Welding, Building Trades and Cyber Security.

Courses are also offered to middle school students around the county.

The district said the signing day is to support the goals of Governor Ron DeSantis in making the state of Florida number one in workforce development by the year 2030.

To learn more about the CTE program, contact April Branscome, Career and Technical Education Program Director, at branscomea@okaloosaschools.com.