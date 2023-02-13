DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — It rained on more than 150 couples’ second wedding day. LuLu’s in Destin hosted a vow renewal ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 11.

The bay-front location near the Mid Bay Bridge held a vow renewal ceremony with a Valentine’s Day theme.

The event is typically held on the beach behind Lulu’s, but the heavy rain and strong winds pushed the lovebirds inside.

Ted Corcoran with the Greater Fort Walton Beach Chamber of Commerce hosted the ceremony and officiated the renewal.

Couples ranging from 3 years to 61 held hands to renew their wedding vows and dance the night away.

Prizes were given to the couples married the shortest, longest, and most festive.