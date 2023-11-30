DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Three years after a boy was run over and killed, the City of Destin is still trying to slow down speeders and reckless drivers on a busy road.

This week, the city council approved a four-way stop to be installed at Spring Lake Drive and Kelly Street.

This is close to where 11-year-old Kohltan Ward was run over in 2020 while he was riding his bike. After he was killed, the city put in a three-way stop there at Main and Kelly Street.

Several members of the council said more stop signs are needed in the area because Destin Elementary School is nearby.

“I mean I drive down Kelly [Street] multiple times a day, and more often than not, there’s people everywhere,” City Councilman Johnny King said.

“I’m glad we’re doing this, and I think it’s well needed in that area especially with so many kids,” City Councilwoman Teresa Hebert said.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is stepping up speed enforcement across the City of Destin. A grant was recently approved to pay overtime to deputies.

