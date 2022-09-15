OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said the man who was arrested after an attempted carjacking at a Fort Walton Beach Chick-Fil-A will now have more charges following a further investigation. William Branch was charged with robbery and robbery carjacking without firearm or weapon.

According to the arrest report, Branch approached a woman who was sitting in her car in the drive-thru. Branch “unlocked her door and then opened her driver door.”

Branch got into the car and placed “all of his bodyweight on the woman and told her to get out of the vehicle.” The victim told deputies she saw a “small sharp stick,” in his hand which poked her in her left arm when Branch was on top of her. A witness and another customer helped the woman when she began screaming for help.

A witness, who was not named, said he saw Branch trying to take the woman’s car. The witness gave Branch ‘several demands to leave the property,” and walked him away from the woman’s car and again told him to leave.

Another witness said she saw Branch “reach over the driver side window the [woman’s] car and unlock the door forcefully.” According to the witness, the woman was actively trying to stop Branch. The witness confirmed Branch hopped into the car and go on top of her.

The witness said she saw the woman trying to fight off Branch, but it did not work. The witness said a male from another car and the first witness confronted Branch and he ran away.