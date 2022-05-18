DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) took habitual thieves off the streets of Destin on Tuesday.
Three people from Mobile Co. were caught stealing more than $3,000 worth of items from the ULTA Beauty store off Emerald Coast Parkway.
A manager at the store recognized the trio as they entered the store for stealing previously. The manager said Jikiria Harris walked around with a Louis Vuitton bag and stacked different fragrances and items on shelves.
The two men, Earl James III and Deaundray Harris were seen on surveillance then taking those items and hiding them in bags.
The three walked out around 7:00 pm. without paying and left in a Honda Accord. OCSO deputies spotted the car and the suspects fled.
Deputies cornered the car in the Joes Crab Shack parking lot and arrested the suspects.
James admitted to stealing and reselling items for around eight years. Tuesday’s haul was worth $3,066.96.
Earl James III is charged with dealing in stolen property. Jikiria Harris is charged with grand retail theft and knowingly driving with a suspended license. Deaundray Harris is also charged with grand retail theft.
Read the full release from OCSO below:
OCSO News Release:
Three Mobile Alabama suspects in the theft of more than $3000 in merchandise from a Destin retail store Tuesday tried to make a getaway, but Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies blocked in their car at a restaurant parking lot and took them into custody. An employee at the Ulta Beauty Supply Store on Emerald Coast Parkway says due to prior thefts, she recognized the woman and two men when theyentered the store yesterday evening around 7 p. m. They loaded various perfumes and colognes into two Louis Vuitton purses and an ULTA hand basket before leaving without paying. An OCSO deputy spotted the suspects’ car on Highway 98 and attempted a traffic stop but they took off. The trio was ultimately blocked in at a restaurant parking lot. Passenger 20-year old Earl James III tried to run but got snagged by bushes. James admits being involved in organized retail theft and selling stolen property since at least 2014. He is charged at this time with dealing in stolen property. 21-year old Jikiria Harris is charged with grand retail theft and knowingly driving with a suspended license. 17-year old Deaundray Harris is also charged with grand retail theft. Deputies say they found merchandise believed stolen from another Destin business inside the car as well. The investigation continues.