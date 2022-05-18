DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) took habitual thieves off the streets of Destin on Tuesday.

Three people from Mobile Co. were caught stealing more than $3,000 worth of items from the ULTA Beauty store off Emerald Coast Parkway.

21-year

old Jikiria Harris

17-year old Deaundray Harris

20-year old Earl James III

A manager at the store recognized the trio as they entered the store for stealing previously. The manager said Jikiria Harris walked around with a Louis Vuitton bag and stacked different fragrances and items on shelves.

The two men, Earl James III and Deaundray Harris were seen on surveillance then taking those items and hiding them in bags.

The three walked out around 7:00 pm. without paying and left in a Honda Accord. OCSO deputies spotted the car and the suspects fled.

Deputies cornered the car in the Joes Crab Shack parking lot and arrested the suspects.

James admitted to stealing and reselling items for around eight years. Tuesday’s haul was worth $3,066.96.

Earl James III is charged with dealing in stolen property. Jikiria Harris is charged with grand retail theft and knowingly driving with a suspended license. Deaundray Harris is also charged with grand retail theft.

Read the full release from OCSO below: