MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said 31-year-old Jessica Musselwhite is missing and could be in danger.

OCSO said Musselwhite was last seen leaving her Mary Esther residence around 2:30 am on Tuesday, March 21.

The missing woman post from OCSO said Musselwhite went missing after taking prescription pills and was transient in the area.

Musselwhite is 5’5″ weighing around 180 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen traveling on a silver bicycle eastbound on W. Hwy 98 and was wearing a grey hoodie, black shorts, white shoes and a black backpack.

Anyone with information can call OCSO at (850) 651-7400.