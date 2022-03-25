WRIGHT, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the help of the public to find a runaway teen.

OCSO says Kaleb Norwood, 17, was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on Mar Walt Drive Wednesday afternoon. Norwood is 6 feet tall and weighs about 120 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Norwood was last seen wearing ramen noodle printed lounge pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, and carrying a black backpack.

If you have any information or know where Norwood is located you are asked to call OCSO at 850-651-7400 or contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS.