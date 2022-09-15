OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help trying to locate a 23-year-old man who was reported missing on Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to a Facebook post from OCSO.

Thomas Aaron Murphey, 23, of Niceville, was last seen at his residence on Hidden Lakes Drive on Monday, Sept. 12. Murphey left “all of his belongings at the residence and did not show up for work,” according to the post.

Murphey was last seen wearing a brown shirt, khaki shorts and grey/black New Balance shoes. Murphey is 6-foot-2 with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Murphey’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the OCSO at 850-651-7400 or contact the Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers anonymously at 850-863-TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com or by using the Ps Tips Mobile application.