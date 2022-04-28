LAUREL HILL, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol said a missing 72-year-old man was found after a crash off Highway 602 Thursday, April 27.

Donnie Barrow was reported missing by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday in the Laurel Hill area.

FHP believes the crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. before an officer found him the next morning. According to the crash report, the man’s truck left the roadway during a curve and hit a tree.

FHP said Barrow was still alive at the scene. Barrow was listed in critical condition following surgery at the Fort Walton Beach Medical Center Thursday afternoon.

WKRG News 5 reached out to OCSO and the Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers for more information.