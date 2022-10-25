FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A 12-year-old girl at the Okaloosa Academy Charter School did not return home Monday to Fort Walton Beach.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said Sania Morris, 12, was last seen wearing a blue Okaloosa Academy shirt, khaki pants, and Croc shoes.

Sania is 5’2″, approximately 125 pounds and has lines shaved in her eyebrows.

If anyone has information on the missing child call 850-651-7400.