FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — One man from Milton is being called a guardian angel by Mayor Rynearson’s family.

Robert Hammac rescued Mayor Dick and his wife Janey from a burning car after a car crash in Live Oak Florida Jan. 26, 2022.

The mayor had surgery on his back and walked out of the hospital days later. His wife suffered no major injuries.

Hammac is expected to be honored at the city council meeting Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 6:00 p.m.

WKRG News 5 will be there as the family and Hammac reunite for the first time since the crash.

Read the full proclamation to be signed at the meeting below:

Rynearson’s daughter Heather said since coming home from surgery the mayor has not missed a beat. Monday is his first day back in the chambers for a meeting.