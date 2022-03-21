DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office announced there will be a training exercise performed by the military between Destin Coast Guard Station and Crab Island. The training event will be held on Saturday, March 26 at 9 p.m.

OCSO says the military training exercise will involve boats moving in and out of the area at high speeds. Along with high moving boats, blank ammunition fire may possibly be heard.

OCSO posted this onto Facebook on Monday, March 21 to allow the public to know and understand that if they hear gunfire near the Destin Coast Guard Station area there is nothing to be concerned about. This is also to bring the attention of fast-moving aquatic vehicles on that evening.