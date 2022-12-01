FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Education recognized Bruner Middle School’s School Resource Officer Deputy Jeramy Dobkins for making schools safer.

Danny Dean, Okaloosa County School District Safety Program Director, Deputy Sheriff Jeramy Dobkins, SRO Bruner Middle School and Debbie Cutchen, FLDOE Office of Safe Schools

Following the tragedy of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, state legislatures created the FortifyFL Suspicious Activity Reporting App in 2018. Deputy Dobkins took the app one step further with a QR code.

A code to scan was placed around the school to give students quicker access in reporting suspicious activity or threats.

“Students can provide a description of the threat, share pictures and videos anonymously or may choose to submit their contact information. All information is instantly relayed to the appropriate law enforcement agency as well as school officials.” Okaloosa County School District Public Information Office

This code starting at Bruner Middle has made it’s way onto the walls of every school in the state.

On Nov. 18, deputy Jeramy Dobkins received a certificate of appreciation from the Florida Department of Education’s Office of Safe Schools.

Superintendent Marcus Chambers honored deputy Dobkins for his efforts in 2021. Calling his work “profound innovation” and “exceptional dedication to the safety and security” of the district.

“The partnership between the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and the school district has been used as a model for districts across the state and nothing is more important than the safety of our students and employees.” Superintendent Marcus Chambers

The FortifyFL app is available on Apple and Google Play devices. Tips can also be submitted on the website.