DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WKRG News 5 that the victim of a deadly fall from the Jetty East condominiums on Tuesday, Apr. 4 was a 17-year-old from Grand Rapids, Mich.

OCSO said the teen fell from the fourth floor. The Jetty East building is a seven-floor structure.

The name or gender of the victim has not been released.

Investigators working the crime scene said they believe alcohol to be a factor in the spring break death.

On Tuesday, an OCSO said a person staying at a neighboring condo noticed a body on the ground and called 9-1-1 for a welfare check at about 4:08 a.m. Deputies found the victim dead when they arrived.