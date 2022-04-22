OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol arrested two men Thursday, April 21 after they were found with stolen vehicles and fake license plates.

Troopers arrested Anthony Vital Arteaga, 24, and Isaac Steven Guerra, 21, after the two were stopped at Interstate 10 near US Highway 90.

Troopers noticed a black Dodge Challenger and White Chrysler 300 had very similar temporary tags from Texas. On a closer look, the tags “did not match the current format being used by Texas,” according to a news release from FHP.

After troopers pulled the two men over, they confirmed that both vehicles had false tags and were reported stolen April 20 from Houston, Texas. The driver of the black Dodge Challenger was found with 318 grams of marijuana and a Springfield Hellcat 9 mm handgun.

Arteaga and Guerra were charged with:

Possession of Counterfeit License Plates

Issuance of Temporary Tag to Avoid Disclosure of True Owner

Possession of Vehicle with Altered Numbers

Organized Dealing in Stolen Property

Dealing in Stolen Property

Marijuana Distribution

Larceny Over 20K

Possession of a Counterfeit Registration

Both men were drivers of the stolen vehicles, but it is unknown which man was driving the black Challenger and which was driving the white Chrysler.