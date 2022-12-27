SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The community will gather on Dec. 31 to celebrate the life of fallen Okaloosa County Sheriff Corporal Ray Hamilton.

OCSO officials said visitation will start at 9 a.m. at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Convention Center on Okaloosa Island. The visitation will end at 10 a.m to start the Celebration of Life ceremony.

A procession will then lead Hamilton, law enforcement, family and friends North to the Crestview Convention Center. A Law Enforcement Honors ceremony will be held at the Commerce Dr. location.

OCSO shared the procession route Tuesday morning.

Hamilton was shot and killed during a domestic violence situation in Fort Walton Beach on Dec. 24. The suspect, Timothy Price-Williams remains in Okaloosa County Jail with no bond on a premeditated murder charge.

OCSO said a graveside service will take place but is not open to the public.