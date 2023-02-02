FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Fort Walton Beach has four city council seats up for grabs in 2023. More than a dozen residents are running for the election, including three incumbents.

The 13 candidates:

Kirby Locklear (Incumbent)

M.G. Moran (Incumbent)

Nathan Kelley (Incumbent)

Ryan Hartman

Gareth Stearns

Jason Harwell

Jared Bryce Jeter

T Payne Walker

Brandon Bishop

Gloria DeBerry

Amy Jamieson

Larry Patrick

Debra Riley

A meet-the-candidates night is scheduled for March 1, at The Venue at Beach Weekend in Fort Walton Beach. This has been publicly announced to follow Sunshine Laws as all of the candidates will be allowed to speak to the public.

Event Details:

Address: 109 Brooks St. SE in Downtown Fort Walton Beach

Doors Open at 6 p.m.

Candidates will begin speaking at 6:30 p.m.

Follow-up questions will be allowed after 7 p.m., for each candidate

Communications Manager for the Okaloosa County Supervisor of Elections Office Shiana Youngblood said the 13 candidates for 2023 make the most in recorded election history for FWC City Council. The 2021 election had 12 candidates.

The Municipal Election is scheduled for March 14. More information about voting ballots and polling locations can be found on the Supervisor of Elections website.