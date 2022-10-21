FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — 10 of the 12 ODA 595 Horse Soldiers are making their way to Okaloosa County for a historic event. For the first time on Oct. 22, the men who bravely went into Afghanistan after the tragic events on Sept. 11, 2001, will be gathered in the same room for a story-sharing dinner experience.

The Greater Fort Walton Beach Chamber of Commerce is hosting the event.

“Army Green Beret special forces who were sent into Afghanistan on October 19th, 2001, just five weeks after the World Trade Center attack. Many people do not know that that occurred,” said commerce chamber president Ted Corcoran. “The stories that you’ll hear from our guest speakers will also explain the situation and it’s certainly a once-in-a-lifetime event for Okaloosa County.”

ODA 595 in 2001, Source: ARMY

Event Details:

Saturday, Oct. 22

Northwest Florida Fairgrounds, 1958 Lewis Turner Blvd, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547

Doors open at 5:00 pm- Event ends at 9:00 pm

Tickets are $100 a person

VIP tables available

In 2018, the movie ’12 Strong’ honored the Horse Soldiers and brought more awareness to the Green Beret’s mission. Task Force Dagger led to the Taliban leaving Afghanistan, sparking a decades-long attempt to help the country earn independence and embrace diplomacy.

“I think people have different pockets of heroes,” said Corcoran. “They have sports heroes, you have musicians, you have actors, etc. You don’t have a lot of heroes who actually helped defend our country. So this is a lesson on these folks that went into a little territory knowing that they might not come back alive, but their goal was to defend the United States that have been attacked. And that is a message that we must carry on for all to know.”

To register and buy tickets, click here. Corcoran said 500 seats have been sold so far and he believes the event will sell out.