DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — An injured child was airlifted to Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola for emergency treatment Sunday night. The medical helicopter from Niceville landed at Destin Elementary school just before midnight.

Destin Fire Rescue called the Okaloosa MedFlight team in along with EMS on scene. Crews chose the elementary school football field off Kelly St. as the safest spot to land during the middle of the night.

The fire department could not provide more information on what happened to the child. Staff said the young patient was stable at the time of the flight to Escambia County.

A WKRG News 5 viewer in Destin sent pictures and videos of the helicopter flying overhead Sunday night.