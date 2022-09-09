DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG)– Your local Election Headquarters is following the Destin Mayoral race set for the November 8 election. Two candidates are running to replace long-time Destin leader Captain Gary Jarvis.

Candidates:

Rodney Braden

Bobby Wagner

2022 Destin mayoral Candidate Rodney Braden

2022 Destin Mayoral Candidate Bobby Wagner

Braden and Wagner currently serve as council members for the City of Destin.

Both candidates spoke Friday morning at the sold-out Destin Chamber of Commerce ‘Business Before Hours Breakfast.’ Braden and Wagner took turns giving opening statements and answering questions in front of chamber members and community partners.

As mayor, what will your vision of Destin be?

Braden: “Keeping on the same track we’re going on and being a voice for the citizens of Destin, and protect the places they want to go. I think we’re accomplishing that now. We’ve made some big changes. I know one thing I’m passionate about is to underground our utilities and make Destin a beautiful place. I want to try to maintain what I personally believe is the very small piece of heritage left. I want to try to handle that, especially our fishing fleet.”

Wagner: “My vision for Destin is pretty simple, is to keep the locals first the businesses and keep the tourists coming that make it a great place to work, live and play. With that, it all comes down to those 3 words again, it comes down to reviving, reclaiming, and sustaining what makes this area just such a great place to live.”

Due to Florida’s Sunshine law, the candidates were not allowed in the same room at the same time. Nor were they allowed to speak about the topics with anyone present. Other council members present were also prohibited from speaking about the race or council business during the meeting.

Also on Friday's meeting inside the Emerald Grande ballroom, the chamber recognized the Destin Rotary Club and heard a presentation from CRC Data Technologies about cyber security in a business setting.