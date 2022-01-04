Masks mandatory at Eglin Air Force Base

Okaloosa County

(FILE: Entrance of Elgin Air Force Base)

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Eglin Air Force Base is updating its COVID-19 policies due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the area.

The new change to the policy requires all individuals on the base to wear a mask regardless of their vaccination status. The base remains in an official “business only” status.

The base said in a Facebook post that they highly encourage the use of telework to reduce the footprint in the area. Meetings and other events will be held virtually if at all possible.

All Team Eglin members are asked to consult with their commander, director or supervisor for specific “mission-essential clarification.”

