OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Mary Esther man taken into custody in April following a bond revocation now faces three felony narcotics charges after Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies found methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine in his car.

Nija Gamble, 32, was charged with distributing cocaine, trafficking fentanyl and trafficking methamphetamine.

On April 7, 2022, deputies said Gamble was seen operating a 2013 Volkswagon and at the time, Gamble had active warrants for the order of revoking bond.

After receiving a search warrant on April 8, 2022, OCSO investigators found 31.5 grams of fentanyl, 60 grams of methamphetamine and 27 grams of cocaine inside of the car, along with more than $3,000.

Gamble was previously arrested in May 2021, after deputies witnessed Gamble fire a shot towards a residence at 919 Lowery Drive. According to the arrest report, Gamble fled from law enforcement, striking a vehicle near the intersection of Marler Street and Elaine Avenue. Gamble eventually stopped the car and hopped out with a black handbag. According to the arrest report, Gamble ran across Hickory Street, jumped a privacy fence leading onto Earl Street and ran into a residence on Earl Street. Deputies said the bag was thrown over the privacy fence.

Inside his black bag, deputies said they found 14 grams of methamphetamine, six grams of crack cocaine, four grams of heroin, five grams of Lortab, five grams of Oxycodone, 25 grams of Oxycodone and 14 grams of Oxycodone.

Gamble’s bond is now set at $125,000.