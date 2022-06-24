OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man from Mary Esther has been arrested and charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography, according to officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said Phillip Dahn, 22, was arrested at his home after they served a search warrant. He not only faces 20 counts of possessing child pornography, but also one count of the use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony.

Investigators said they started an investigation back in December after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip about a user uploading videos of child sex abuse.

OCSO deputies found 25 files on his tablet when they searched his home. Dahn said he knew it was wrong and tried to stop, but he kept creating and deleting different accounts.