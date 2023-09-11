OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Mary Esther man was arrested Sunday night after driving away from Okaloosa County sheriff’s deputies, who were attempting to make a traffic stop, according to Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Vernon Gamble III, 54, was taken into custody Sunday for driving under the influence, fleeing and eluding, aggravated assault on an officer, driving with a suspended license, obstruction of justice and criminal mischief.

OCSO deputies attempted to stop Gamble after they said he violated multiple traffic laws including driving on the wrong side of the road on two separate roadways around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Instead of stopping, Gamble continued down the road and attempted to hit a marked patrol car with his truck. He later damaged property on Shrewsbury Road after driving through a yard, hitting a mailbox and other items.

After the pursuit, Gamble exited his vehicle and initially refused commands, according to OCSO.

Gamble’s license has been suspended since 2018 for a prior DUI.