Okaloosa County deputies are investigating a murder-suicide after the bodies of a couple were found inside their home.

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office released new details about the murder-suicide that happened at a home off Mariah Way.

Okaloosa deputies found the remains of a 21-year-old and 24-year-old inside the home. Sgt. Dan Genrich with criminal investigations confirmed that the pair was a married couple. Genrich also said the pair were killed in a shooting.

Investigators said they believe they know who was the shooter and the initial victim in the case. They are waiting for autopsy results and will release more information in the coming days.

“At this point, we are awaiting the results of the autopsy, and we have several things that we are currently investigating with regards to some of the background on the victim and the suspect, as well as gathering some information from family and friends that knew both parties so it may be a while before we release anything,” said Sgt. Genrich.

Medical examiners completed an autopsy of both bodies Tuesday, July 12. OCSO will not release the victim’s identity due to Marsy’s Law.

A friend of one of the victims woman who was shot and killed in the case called for the welfare check Monday. One of the victim’s friends called deputies for a welfare check Monday, July 11. The friend said she had not heard from the woman since Saturday, July 9.