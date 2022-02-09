DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Northwest Florida is ready to let the good times roll. From throw-downs to parades, Okaloosa County is hosting a number of events around the area.

DESTIN:

The Destin Commons off Highway 98 is hosting a Mardi Gras Masquerade and parade. The event will be held Feb. 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. The parade will kick off at 7 p.m. If you would like to participate, click here to learn more.

Destin’s HarborWalk Villiage will be loud and proud Feb. 26 for the annual Mardi Gras Celebration. A parade will roll down the village at 4 p.m. Live music will start at 2 p.m. If you would like to ride on a float or advertise on a float, click here.

A Pawdi Gras event will be held Sunday, Feb. 27 at the HarborWalk Village. The day will be for the four-legged friends to dress up with purple and green for a 30-minute parade starting at 4 p.m. Registration for pet entries begins at 3 p.m.

The Villiage at Baytowne Wharf is hosting a parade from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27. Baytowne is looking for Krewes to join in the Mardi Gras festivities. Interested in participating? Email ensley@baytownewharf.com

FORT WALTON BEACH:

The City of Fort Walton Beach is celebrating with its annual 2022 Mardi Gras parade and Downtown Throwdown. The festivities will kick off Sunday, Feb. 13 with the parade at 1 p.m. The throwdown will be held at the corner of Ferry Road SE and First Street SE.

If you would like to participate in the parade, click here to apply.

SHALIMAR:

The Heritage Museum for Northwest Florida is asking golfers to join a Mardi Gras Scrmabe Saturday, Feb. 26 at the Shalimar Pointe Golf Club. With an 8:30 a.m. shotgun, golfers in teams or solo will compete for prizes. There is also a raffle and silent auction to help the museum. Learn more here.

Laissez le bon temps rouler!

Don’t see your town event listed? contact us at kcollins@wkrg.com to be added to the list.