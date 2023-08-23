OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man wearing a bulletproof vest and carrying a rifle was arrested Tuesday night after a deputy found ecstasy on him, according to a release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Damien Kennedy, 39, was having a “consensual” conversation with a deputy on Gap Creek Drive Tuesday around 11:45 p.m. The release said Kennedy told the deputy he was carrying an “AR-15 style rifle” in his “green military laundry style bag” and gave the deputy consent to search it.

When the deputy searched Kennedy’s bag, they found a small plastic bag with multiple multicolored pills. The release said Kennedy admitted to the deputy that they were ecstasy pills. Sixty grams of narcotics were found in Kennedy’s possession.

Kennedy was wearing a bulletproof vest and said he had a disassembled rifle in his bag for his safety, according to the release.

Kennedy was ultimately arrested and charged with trafficking MDMA and possession of a bulletproof vest during certain offenses.