OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Holt man was arrested Saturday morning after he unsuccessfully tried to run from sheriff’s deputies on a John Deere lawnmower, according to officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. This incident isn’t the first time Dustin Mobley, 40, has tried to escape from deputies, however the first time he was successful.

According to deputies, Mobley put his John Deere into “high gear” and tried to outrun deputies. Mobley was then tased by deputies and was taken into custody. When he was taken into custody, deputies said he had a revolver, a handcuff key and a pipe with methamphetamine residue in his possession.

On Jan. 3, Mobley dove into a swamp when deputies attempted to talk to him about a $40,000 stolen boat. He was in the boat at the time he dove into Yellow River and he disappeared into the swamp to avoid going to jail. Investigators said Mobley had used heavy machinery to cut a hole into a metal building and steal the boat from a business.

He is currently being charged with:

Grand theft

Grand theft of a vehicle

Felony criminal mischief

Resisting an officer x2

Possession of a concealed weapon by a felon

Carrying a concealed handcuff key

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Felony failure to appear

Mobley is currently being held at the Okaloosa County Jail without bond.