DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A Santa Rosa Beach man, who was stabbed multiple times early Sunday morning on the Bric à Brac dance floor, is expected to live, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

OCSO deputies responded to the Bric à Brac around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. The victim had been several times. His attacker was described as a Hispanic man, who left the scene.

According to authorities, the stabbing occurred during a disagreement over a female.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is encouraged to reach out to OCSO at 850-651-7400 or reach out to Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS.