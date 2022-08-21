OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said one man was arrested after he stabbed another man three times after the victim made a joke.

Timothy Attaway, 24, was charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. Attaway is accused by OCSO of stabbing a 31-year-old man Saturday night. The man suffered three stab wounds and was taken to a hospital in the area, where he is expected to survive.

People who saw the attack told OCSO deputies that the victim made a joke that Attaway didn’t like. This led to a fight in which Attaway pulled out a knife and started cutting the man. The incident happened at a home off Pinewood Trace.