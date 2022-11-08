Photos in this story could be graphic for some readers

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — One man was shot in the hand Tuesday morning in what Crestview Police are investigating as a self-defense case.

It happened just before 4:30 a.m. at a home near the intersection of Second Ave. and Dixie St.

Crestview Police Department – Nov. 8 Shooting

The police report said the shooter called 911 stating he shot the man in self-defense after a disturbance.

WKRG News 5 learned from a nearby resident that the shooting victim yelled at a speeding car driving down the road which escalated into the shooting. Bullets from the incident also struck a parked car in the area and photos show what they fear is blood on the hood of the damaged car.

Crestview Resident-Nov. 8 Shooting

Crestview Resident-Nov. 8 Shooting



The shooting victim is being treated at the Fort Walton Beach Medical Center and will be ok. Police say this is an active investigation.