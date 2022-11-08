Photos in this story could be graphic for some readers
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — One man was shot in the hand Tuesday morning in what Crestview Police are investigating as a self-defense case.
It happened just before 4:30 a.m. at a home near the intersection of Second Ave. and Dixie St.
The police report said the shooter called 911 stating he shot the man in self-defense after a disturbance.
WKRG News 5 learned from a nearby resident that the shooting victim yelled at a speeding car driving down the road which escalated into the shooting. Bullets from the incident also struck a parked car in the area and photos show what they fear is blood on the hood of the damaged car.
The shooting victim is being treated at the Fort Walton Beach Medical Center and will be ok. Police say this is an active investigation.
Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile, Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama. Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.