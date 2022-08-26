The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one man was shot on Okaloosa Island.

The man was shot Friday, Aug. 26 at South Santa Rosa Boulevard near Venus Court. Santa Rosa Boulevard will be closed each way until the scene is processed, according to a Facebook post from the OCSO.

Investigators believe there isn’t any danger to the nearby residents. Residents can use Tarpon Drive to get around the scene.