CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Crestview Police arrested one man after two people were shot at while sitting in a car. One of which was a child, according to police.

Horace James Durden, 30, was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 5, after police were called to Redstone Estates pool for shots fired off Redstone Avenue. Investigators believe Durden got into an argument with some and began shooting toward a car.

One adult and a teen were sitting inside the car. They were not injured, according to a news release from the Crestview Police Department. Durden fled the scene and was later found at a nearby house.

Officers were able to track Durden using K-9 Tyson. Officers found Durden and the gun they believed was used in the shooting.

Durden was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Firing a Weapon in Public or Residential Property, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Cruelty to a Child without Great Bodily Harm.

Investigators believe the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m.