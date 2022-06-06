PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An Okaloosa County man was sentenced to 17 and a half years in federal prison for drug trafficking and gun violation charges.

Thomas Joe Obregon was sentenced after Okaloosa County deputies and U.S. Marshals arrested him in October of 2021. Obregon was wanted by marshals after didn’t appear in court for a drug trafficking charge. Obregon was spotted by law enforcement pulling into a motel off Miracle Strip Parkway.

Law enforcement surrounded Obregon in the parking lot. He was found with:

319 grams of fentanyl

about 230 grams of heroin

a stolen handgun

methamphetamines in his pockets

The government was also able to link Obregon to:

over 100 grams of “super blue’s,” a fentanyl -based pill

-based pill 400 grams of methamphetamines

100 grams of heroin

Obregon, also known as “Tommy Gun,” plead guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a news release by the U. S Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida.