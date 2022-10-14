OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One man was sentenced to life in prison for stabbing his 17-year-old girlfriend back in 2018.

Kevin Ordonez-Garcia was sentenced after he was found guilty of killing Gabrila Espinal Lainez, his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child.

Investigators believe Lainez and Ordonez-Garcia got into an argument. Ordonez-Garcia pulled Lainez’s hair and stabbed her in the chest with a steak knife.

Lainez was stabbed three to four times, according to an arrest report. Deputies were called to an apartment complex off Mountain Drive in Destin. There, they found Lainez face down near the doorway.

Lainez and Deputies also found their 16-month-old child. The baby was unharmed. Ordonez-Garcia ran from the scene, dumping the knife in a nearby dumpster.

Deputies later found Ordonez-Garcia who was covered in blood. Ordonez-Garcia pled guilty to Second Degree Murder with a Weapon.