DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was killed walking North across HWY 98 Thursday night in Destin, according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

A post by law enforcement said the 27-year-old was walking across Emerald Coast Pkwy. by Vinings Way near the Legacy by the Bay apartment homes.

The fatal scene shut down the highway Thursday night.

OCSO said the man was hit by a car driving West around 6:30 p.m. Law enforcement is not revealing the victim’s identity at this time as deputies work to identify the man’s hometown.

There is no crosswalk at the roadway where the man was struck.