FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed an 18-year-old Crestview man.

The body of Sean Yadriel Burgos-Jimenez, 18, was found by police in the parking lot of the Fort Walton Beach Recreation Center off Jet Drive NW.

Officers received several calls about the shooting around 3:49 p.m. When they arrived at the rec center, Burgos-Jimenez was found dead in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.

Police said they have several suspects in custody for questioning and the scene is clear.