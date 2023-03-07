OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man is dead after the car he was driving collided head-on with another car on State Road 293, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to the report, the Toyota Camry the man was driving was heading west on State Road 293 while a Honda Accord was traveling east. The Toyota Camry crossed the center line and crashed head-on with the Honda Accord.

Three people were inside the Toyota Camry, one man and two children. The man was pronounced dead on the scene. One of the children had serious injuries and the other child only had minor injuries. The driver of the Honda Accord was also seriously injured.

The people who were injured were transported to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center.