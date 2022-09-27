OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office identified the man who was killed by deputies after shooting at his ex-wife wife last Wednesday night, according to a release from the OCSO.
Berlin Gonzalez, 45, was shot and killed by OCSO deputies after shooting at his ex-wife. Gonzalez began firing at deputies on scene.
Gonzalez was reportedly chasing and shooting at his ex-wife at a home construction site on Sailmaker Lane Wednesday, Sept. 21. at around 4:30 p.m..
“He [Gonzalez-Peralta] ignored multiple demands to drop [his] gun,” when deputies arrived on scene, according to the OCSO.
