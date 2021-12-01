Man in custody after hitting one person and several vehicles in Okaloosa County

Okaloosa County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Man in custody after hitting several vehicles and one person in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s office (OSCO) took a man into custody after he led them on a chase Wednesday morning, which resulted in one person being hit. 

The man tried to flee from deputies and in the process, caused several hit and run traffic crashes and struck one pedestrian, according to a Facebook post from the OSCO. 

The “mayhem” started near Baker, but ended on Highway 90 in Crestview after deputies stopped him. 

Florida Highway Patrol will investigate the hit and runs, but he could still face charges from the OSCO for fleeing from deputies. 

No one was seriously injured, according to the post. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories