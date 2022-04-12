OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One man will serve two life sentences after he killed a Crestview man in 2019.

Tony Jerome Byrd was sentenced after a jury found him guilty of manslaughter with a firearm. Byrd shot Tywon Caldwell Tatum in the chest, killing him July 8, 2019. Byrd shot Tatum after the two got into an argument.

Byrd then fled the area and was found almost two months later by U.S. Marshals in Atlanta. Byrd was also found guilty of trafficking more than 14 grams of methamphetamine. Byrd was charged after he sold the meth to an undercover officer March 20, 2018.

Byrd violated his probation when he was charged with the two crimes, making him a prison release reoffender. Reoffeners typically get harsher sentences, which may have contributed to Byrd’s sentencing.

Byrd was given two consecutive life sentences, one for killing Tatum and another for trafficking meth. An additional 20 years was tacked on for violating his probation.