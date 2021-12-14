Man gets out of car after HW 98 crash, hit and killed by another vehicle

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One person was struck and killed by a vehicle on Us Highway 98 in Okaloosa County Monday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The 53-year-old man from Navarre has not been identified by authorities as the traffic homicide investigation continues.

According to a news release from Highway Patrol, 53-year-old man had been driving and had “just been involved in another motor vehicle crash” on US Highway 98 near Skylark Rd.

After the crash, his vehicle stopped on the shoulder of the highway and another vehicle stopped in the center median.

The 53-year-old man got out of his vehicle and tried to cross the highway to the vehicle on the median when a pickup truck struck him.

The 53-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The news release does not detail why the 53-year-old man tried to cross the highway.

There are no charges at this time.