OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man faces 15 years in prison after an Okaloosa County jury found him guilty on multiple charges of drugs and grand theft auto, according to a release from the Florida State Attorney’s Office.

Wendell Wright, 41, was found guilty on July 25, 2023, of fleeing to elude a law enforcement officer, lights and sirens activating at high speed or reckless driving; grand theft of an automobile; possession of a controlled substance; driving while license is suspended; and possession of paraphernalia.

Wright, who was sentenced as a habitual felony offender, will spend 15 years in the Department of Corrections followed by seven years of probation, according to the Florida State Attorney’s Office.

Deputies were notified that Wright stole a friend’s car and attempted to make a traffic stop. He then led deputies on a chase up and down Eglin Parkway and two times he was driving on the wrong side of the road through oncoming traffic.

At some point during the chase, Wright hit a deputy’s vehicle.

He was eventually stopped by deputies and arrested.