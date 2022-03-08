OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Okaloosa County jury found one man guilty for the death of a Crestview man back in 2019.

Tony Jerome Byrd was found guilty of manslaughter with a firearm for the murder of Tywon Caldwell Tatum.

Tatum, 32, was shot and killed July 8, 2019. The shooting happened after Tatum and Byrd got into an argument. After Tatum was shot, Byrd ran from the scene, according to a news release from the Florida State Attorney’s Office.

Tywon Caldwell Tatum

Byrd was found “over a month and a half later” by U.S. Marshals in Atlanta, according to the release.

Byrd’s sentencing may be increased since he is considered a prison release reoffender. Reoffenders are those who commit a crime during the span of three years after they were released from prison.

In addition to Byrd’s status as a reoffender, Byrd will also be sentenced for two violations of probation and a drug trafficking charge that happened Feb. 11, 2022.

Byrd will be sentenced April 11, 2022.