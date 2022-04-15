OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has identified the remains of a man found with a bullet wound in the Shoal River near Crestview, according to an OCSO Facebook post.

The remains of Colby Wilcher, 27, were found by fishermen in the Shoal River Monday, April 11. The remains were found tangled in a tree south of the Shoal River bridge near Dorcas.

An autopsy confirmed that Wilcher had been shot. Based on the results, investigators are treating his death as suspicious.

Wilcher’s last posted on his Facebook page Feb. 9. A family member reported Wilcher missing on Jan. 26, two weeks before that final Facebook post.

If you have any information about Wilcher, call the OCSO at 850-651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS.