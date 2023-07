FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Monday night death at a Fort Walton Beach condominium complex, according to an OCSO Facebook post.

OCSO was called to the complex at 520 Santa Rosa Boulevard after 9 p.m. First responders found the man on the ground. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

OCSO said they are investigating the fall.