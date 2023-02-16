CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a cross-county pursuit of a man in a stolen car on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said the chase began in Crestview around 1 a.m. when a stolen Nissan allegedly refused to stop for a traffic violation.

According to the OCSO release, the man in the car sped off South from Edney Avenue and Wilson Street in Crestview into the Shalimar area.

OCSO said the Fort Walton Beach Police Department and Walton County Sheriff’s Office joined in when the car traveled back and forth across county lines throughout the morning. The release said the car eventually headed North on 285, avoiding multiple law enforcement cars before crashing in DeFuniak Springs.

The release said 37-year-old Alvin Williams of Fort Walton Beach was found walking out of the woods near the crashed car on Magnolia Lake Drive and taken into custody by WCSO. OCSO said Williams told deputies he did not want to stop because he did not have a driver’s license.

Williams has a past criminal record leading to the suspension and revoking of his license. He has been charged five times with driving without a license.

Williams faces charges from multiple departments including fleeing law enforcement with lights and sirens, active disregard for the safety of persons or property, driving with a license suspended or revoked, and possession of a controlled substance.