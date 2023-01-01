OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Florida Highway Patrol said they arrested a man early New Year’s Day for DUI after his vehicle hit an FHP patrol car.

According to officials, the officer driving the patrol car came to a stop in the left turn lane on North Beal Parkway. The male driver of a Honda Civic slowed down but did not come to a stop and crashed into the back of the patrol car.

Officials said both cars have minor damage. Officers found that the man was under the influence when he crashed and was arrested for DUI. Officials say the physical injuries were minor.